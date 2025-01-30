Michelle Obama Says 'My Husband' Amid Divorce Rumours With Barack Obama. Here's What She Remarked

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid talk of an imminent divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama, fueled by claims that the former US president is dating Jennifer Aniston, the former First Lady has come out with a heartfelt Instagram Instagram post.

Despite the ongoing speculation about their marriage, Michelle posted a heartfelt message on her official Instagram handle alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama.

In her post, the former First Lady shared that The Obama Presidential Center would be honouring Hadiya Pendleton, a talented honour roll student whose death in 2013 deeply impacted the nation. Pendleton, who had performed at Barack Obama's second inauguration just days before her passing, will be remembered through this special tribute.

The Obamas revealed plans to create a memorial garden at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago to honour Pendleton in the coming years.

In her Instagram story, the former First Lady shared,“To this day, I carry Hadiya's story with me everywhere I go. She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honoring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center,” the Daily Mail reported.

Michelle Obama's Instagram story.

In her post, she also referred to Barack as“my husband” in the message posted directly on the center's website.

Radar Online recently reported that the Obamas, who have been married for 32 years, are reportedly preparing to go their separate ways. However, on Wednesday, Michelle, 61, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the Obama Presidential Center's latest initiative, making sure to mention Barack.