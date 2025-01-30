Pakistan News: Imran Khan's Party Rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif Offer To Resume Talks - 'Release Political Prisoners'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Imran Khan's Political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer to resume talks with the government and to constitute a parliamentary committee to address the current conflict between the two, Geo News reported.
Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, PTI top leader and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said: "We reject Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer [to resume dialogue]". Also Read
Reiterating the party's demand to release PTI's "political prisoners", Ayub said, "Our demands were clear."
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government's negotiation committee, said that PTI showcased their non-democratic and non-political mentality by ending the talks, Geo News reported.
"PTI lost a good opportunity towards [fulfillment] of their demands," he added. Also Read
Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif has expressed willingness to resume talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and offered to constitute a parliamentary committee to address ongoing issues, The Express Tribune reported
During the federal cabinet meeting, Sharif recalled earlier talks with PTI, which started with the formation of a committee after PTI's offer. He said that Imran Khan-founded party had submitted written demands through National Assembly Speaker, which the government was expected to respond to in writing. However, PTI cancelled the scheduled meeting on January 28. Also Read
Shehbaz Sharif stressed that it was logical to respond to the written demands in writing. He recounted that after the elections in 2018, when the opposition entered Parliament with black armbands, Pakistan's then-PM Imran Khan had initiated constituting a parliamentary committee to probe concerns related to election.
