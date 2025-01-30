Kuwait Amir Congratulates Syria's President Al-Sharaa On Top Post

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Thursday a congratulatory cable to President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, on the occasion of his assumption of the power of the Syrian Arab Republic in the transitional phase.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations to President Al-Sharaa, wishing him all success in his mission for achieving interests and restoring stability of the sisterly Arab country and directing all his power to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people's for growth, progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal added that the State of Kuwait is looking forward to strengthening relations with the Syrian Arab Republic and expanding cooperation in various domains.

His Highness the Amir also wished the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and its people all progress and prosperity and good health and wellness for President Al-Sharaa. (end)

