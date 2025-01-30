The Home Loan Arranger Says 2024 US Home Sales Hit Lowest Level In Nearly 30 Years, Ownership Increasingly Out Of Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Home Loan Arranger reports that U.S. home sales in 2024 have hit a nearly thirty-year low, making homeownership increasingly unattainable for many

- Jason RuedyDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Loan Arranger says the US has been facing a major downturn in recent years, with home sales hitting their lowest level in nearly 30 years. This alarming trend has been a cause for concern among and potential buyers alike, as the dream of owning a home becomes increasingly out of reach. In light of this, renowned mortgage expert Ruedy has spoken out, urging for lower mortgage rates to help alleviate the situation.According to recent data from the National Association of Realtors , home sales in the US have dropped to their lowest level since 1990's. This is a significant decline from the peak of the housing market in 2005, and experts predict that the trend will continue in the coming years. With rising home prices and stagnant wages, many Americans are finding it difficult to afford a home, leading to a decrease in home ownership rates.In response to this concerning trend, Ruedy has emphasized the need for lower mortgage rates to make home ownership more attainable for the average American. He also highlighted the availability of a 100% loan to value purchase product, which allows buyers to enter the housing market with zero down payment. This could potentially eliminate the burden of out of pocket expenses for closing costs and pre-paids, depending on whether the seller is willing to cover these costs.Ruedy believes that this product could be a game-changer for those struggling to save for a down payment, and could help boost home ownership rates in the US. He urges potential buyers to explore this option and take advantage of the current market conditions. With the right support and resources, Ruedy believes that the US housing market can make a strong recovery and once again become a pillar of the economy.For more information on The Home Loan Arranger visit -

