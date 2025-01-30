Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 31, 2025: Warm Start At 25.04 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.89 °C on January 31, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.04 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 69% with a wind speed of 69 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:09 PM

Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 112.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.27 °C and a maximum of 28.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 112.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.