Syrian Military Operations Department announces appointment of Ahmed Al-Sharaa as country’s president

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Syrian Military Operations Department announced the appointment of Ahmed Al-Sharaa as the country’s president during its transitional phase. Al-Sharaa is set to assume the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, represent Syria in international forums, and oversee the country's transition, which includes the cancellation of the 2012 Syrian and the suspension of all exceptional laws. In a statement delivered by Hassan Abdul Ghani, the spokesperson for the Department of Military Operations, it was confirmed that the Syrian army, which was previously loyal to the Assad regime, would be disbanded. All military factions, as well as political and civilian revolutionary bodies, would be dissolved and integrated into state institutions, while the Syrian army would be rebuilt on a national basis.



The statement also announced the dissolution of the People’s Assembly, which had been formed under Assad's regime, along with the committees arising from it. Abdul Ghani congratulated the "victory of the Syrian revolution," declaring that it now forms the legitimacy of the country’s new leadership. Furthermore, the Arab Socialist Baath Party, along with the National Progressive Front’s affiliated parties, organizations, institutions, and committees, was dissolved, and the reformation of these entities under any other name was prohibited, with all their assets reverting to the Syrian state. Abdul Ghani also declared December 8th as a national holiday, celebrating the victory of the Syrian revolution.

