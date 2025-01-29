Amir Departs From Muscat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the Omani capital, Muscat, today, after a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off at the private Royal Airport by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

Also present at the farewell were HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime for Defence Affairs, HE Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, HE General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, and HE Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also present at the farewell were HE Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al Thani, the State's Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, HE Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah Al Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman's Ambassador to Qatar, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied during the visit by an official delegation.