Why Key NDA Allies TDP And JD (U), Both Old-Fashioned Coalition Builders, Have Decided To Kowtow To PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) When the Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted its report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote, it became clear that coalition in the country had turned a new leaf. Far from being confrontational, alliances are now based on an unprecedented degree of co-option.

While the opposition ire on the bill is understandable, what has surprised many is the complete acquiescence of two of the BJP's principal allies, the 18-strong TDP from Andhra Pradesh and 12-member Lok Sabha squad of JD (U) from Bihar, once leading practitioners of coalition politics, with strong Muslim constituencies to attend to.

Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill cleared by JPC, 14 proposals moved by NDA members approved

Says Shivanand Tiwary, once a JD(U) MP but now with the RJD. "The two allies have surrendered. That is clear. Why they have done so, I am not able to say. I suppose for Nitish (Kumar), how many times can he switch sides. He can't go back to the RJD again.''

Vinod Tawde, BJP's national general secretary and Bihar's party in-charge and a key go-between the two sides, expressed confidence in the stability and continuity of the JD (U)-led NDA government in Bihar, amid rumours suggesting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might once again join the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

The case of Andhra Pradesh, BJP's strongest ally, is equally interesting. Like on other issues, TDP strongman and Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, has backed the BJP strongly, if need be.