'Kapil Sharma In Danger': Samay Raina Cracks Up Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati With 'Clean' Comedy Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Standup comedian Samay Raina, along with Tanmay Bhatt, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani, is set to appear on Amitabh Bachchan's reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. A promo for the episode shows Amitabh praising Samay after his jokes leave everyone laughing.

In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan says his famous line from Shahenshah,“Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain (In relation, I am your father)”. Then, Samay jokingly asks for a share of his property since Big B has called him his son.

The creator of India's Got Latent on YouTube also speaks about Sooryavansham, calling it a movie that he kept on watching as it was the only movie that SET Max used to show all the time.“If you came to know yesterday that there was poison in the kheer, why did you eat it today?” quips Samay Raina while referring to an iconic scene from the Bollywood movie that shows the veteran actor consuming poisoned dessert.

Samay also shares a funny story about trying to sneak into Amitabh's Juhu home, Jalsa, only to be chased away by security. He jokes that even his grandmother got beaten up in the process even though she was not a partner in his crime.

With every joke, Samay manages to crack up Amitabh Bachchan. Social media users noticed that Samay, infamous for being abusive while cracking jokes, performed“family-friendly” comedy on national television.

Social media reactions

“Samay bhai trying really hard to crack family friendly jokes. Kapil Sharma in danger,” joked one user.

“Samay finally family friendly jokes karegaa,” wrote another.

“Seeing Samay on Family Show is like finding your drug dealer at grocery store,” came from another.

One user felt proud of the standup comedian for featuring along with Amitabh Bachchan and commented,“Samay bhai won in life.”