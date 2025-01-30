Ponman Twitter Review: Basil Joseph Movie Wins Hearts Leaves Netizens Buzzing, 'Best Adaptation Of GR Indugopan Novel'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ponman review: The Mollywood starring Basil Joseph hit the big screen on Thursday, January 30. Veteran production designer Jothish Shankar gave his directorial debut with Ponman movie which is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's 'Nalanchu Cheruppakar.' Netizens strongly reacted to its release and called it“best adaptation of a GR Indugopan novel.”

Basil Joseph in a post on X stated,“Ponman from today ! This one's personally my favorite among all the characters I've played so far.”

Following the release of most awaited Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam film, social media were abuzz with reviews. A user stated,“#Ponman - Possibly the best adaptation of a GR Indugopan novel so far. Basil's career best performance, and the emotionally resonating second half is the strength of this film. Sanu Sir's cinematography and Justin's music is brilliant. The short duration is also a plus watch!”

Another user remarked,“A gripping drama movie with good performance from Basil Joseph thin story line with slow paced screenplay .. partly engaging.. Last 30 mins were good enough...Cast did their part well.. felt screenplay is flat and slightly underwhelming.” A third user wrote,“The best film adaptation of GR Indugopan novels so far. Last thirty minutes were terrific. Undoubtedly Basil Joseph's career best performance is in this film. Jyothish shankar's debut, Loved it terribly.”

A fourth user said,“#Ponman is an amazing movie with a solid script. A sure shot winner. Basil Joseph, what are you up to? What a wonderful performance @basiljoseph25 Sajin Gopu and Lijo Mol also delivered fine performances. The story and treatment of the movie is the key.” A fifth user noted,“#Ponman is an amazing movie with a solid script Comedies Worked Well....Career best performance from #BasilJoseph.”