عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Cuts Foreign Aid To Albania, Bangladesh And Zambia

Switzerland Cuts Foreign Aid To Albania, Bangladesh And Zambia


1/30/2025 12:23:19 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government is ending its development aid programmes for Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia.

This content was published on January 29, 2025 - 16:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Programme für Albanien, Bangladesch und Sambia werden eingestellt Original Read more: Programme für Albanien, Bangladesch und Sambia werden eingestell

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This decision comes after the parliament allocated less funding for foreign aid in December than the government had requested.

More How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval

Switzerland, like other rich nations, is grappling with a shrinking foreign aid budget, as the war in Ukraine forces a reset in its priorities.

Read more: How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheava

Parliament has cut CHF110 million ($121 million) from the 2025 international cooperation budget and CHF321 million from the financial plan for 2026 to 2028. This move impacts bilateral, economic and thematic cooperation, as well as multilateral organisations, according to a statement.

The Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, was notified of the cuts to international cooperation on Wednesday. As a result, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will end its bilateral development programmes with Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia by the end of 2028.

+ Swiss successes, risks and failures mediating peace abroad

From 2025 to 2028, there will also be broad cuts to country and thematic programmes and organisations. However, humanitarian aid, peacebuilding and aid to Ukraine will remain unaffected.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

MENAFN30012025000210011054ID1109146650


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search