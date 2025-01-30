'Sudhar Jao Warna...': Swati Maliwal Dumps Garbage Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home During Cleanliness Protests, Detained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was detained by on Thursday, January 30, after she dumped garbage outside former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's house in protest over cleanliness in the national capital. As Swati Maliwal was escorted away in a police van, the AAP MP told meaid that if she had a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal, she would tell him,“sudhar jao warna janta sudhar degi (Mend your ways, or the people will do it for you).”

Swati Maliwal said,“The whole city has turned into a garbage bin...I came here to have a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. I would say to him 'sudhar jao warna janta sudhaar degi'. I am neither afraid of his goons nor his police.”

In protest against the garbage issue in Delhi, Swati Maliwal and her aides picked the waste from roads in Vikaspuri, collected it into three mini trucks with 'Kejriwal ka kooda' written on them and reached the AAP convenor's house on Firozshah Road.

The AAP MP had earlier shared a video on X of herself and others gathering garbage from Vikaspuri.“There have been heaps of garbage on the roads in Vikaspuri for years. People are very angry. They are going to collect all this garbage and dump it at Kejriwal's house,” she wrote in the post.

She added,“The condition of the entire Delhi has deteriorated. The filth and stink that Delhiites face daily will be faced by Kejriwal ji today. The public is coming, Kejriwal ji, don't be afraid.”