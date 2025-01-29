Revealed: Top UAE Universities For Business, Engineering, Science Courses

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Two universities in the UAE ranked among the best in the world when it comes to business, engineering, and science courses.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) was named the UAE's top institution for business and economics , while the Khalifa University of Science and (KU) was the best in engineering, computer science, and physical sciences, according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject. Universities are evaluated across various core disciplines within each subject.

ADU's business and economics programme rose 39 places to achieve an impressive global ranking of 62, positioning it among the top 100 universities and securing first place nationally.

The university also ranked first in three indicators within the business and economics category. These include 'research quality,' 'research environment' and 'teaching.' Additionally, ADU's engineering subjects ranked fifth jointly and 301-400 globally, while earning first place nationally in the 'teaching' indicator.

“As we stand among world-class institutions, this recognition confirms ADU's growing prominence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of education in the UAE and beyond. We remain committed to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic learning environment that contributes to the UAE's academic sector," said Ghassan Aouad, chancellor of ADU.

Meanwhile, KU's engineering programme climbed to 126-150 in the world rankings while its computer science course secured a spot in the 176-200 band for the first time. Its physical sciences course sprang to 176-200.

"The significant achievement in rankings reiterates our deep-rooted commitment to excel in all academic programmes. This achievement is congruent with the UAE's vision to become a global pioneer in various areas, and more specifically in research and education," said Ebrahim Al Hajri, president of KU.

Best in the world

The 2025 Business and Economics Subject Rankings highlight significant changes among the world's top institutions this year.

The University of Oxford maintains its top position for the ninth consecutive year, setting a new record for consecutive first-place rankings. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has achieved its highest placement ever, moving up to second place, while Harvard University has risen to third. Stanford University, previously ranked second, has dropped to sixth place.

In Asia, Tsinghua University continues to lead, holding the 12th position globally, with Peking University closely following at 13th.

The 2025 rankings encompass 1,907 universities across 108 countries and regions, reflecting the expanding global landscape of higher education.