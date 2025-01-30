Amir Arrives In Damascus

Date
Damascus: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital Damascus today on an official visit to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.
At the forefront of those receiving HH the Amir upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport were President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed al-Sharaa, Prime Minister HE Mohammed al-Bashir, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates HE Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, Minister of Defense HE Murhaf Abu Qasra and a number of officials and members of the Qatari embassy in Damascus.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
