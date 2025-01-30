German Industry Sounds Alarm As Government Cuts Growth Forecast

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: The German yesterday slashed its growth forecasts for 2025 as leaders sent dire warnings over the country's economic and staged nationwide protests to urge reforms.

Output by Europe's largest was now expected to increase by just 0.3 percent this year, the economy said.

The figure was significantly lower than the government's previous estimate of 1.1 percent growth made in October last year.

“Germany is stuck in stagnation,” Economy Robert Habeck told a press in Berlin.

Another 12 months of near-zero growth would follow two straight years in which the economy has been in recession.

The downward revision could be traced back to domestic political instability, Habeck said, with Germany headed for an early election on February 23 after the collapse of the government last year.