Mrunal Thakur Reveals Her New Hobby

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur has recently shared her newfound passion for thread work.

The actress took to social to reveal her latest hobby, showing fans a glimpse of her artistic side. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Jersey' actress posted a picture on Instagram showcasing her intricate threadwork, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that expressed how she has found peace and creativity in this craft.

Alongside the image, Thakur wrote,“Hello, new hobby.” The 'Super 30' star had previously dropped her "golden hour" memories. Prior to that, she had posted her image of doing pilates pistol squats. In the first clip, Thakur demonstrated her Pilates skills, using a reformer to enhance her flexibility and balance. She exuded calm and confidence as she effortlessly pulled the resistance bands and arched her body backward with precision, showcasing her expertise.

Thakur also made headlines for attending the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. She posted a series of her images from the event and wrote,“C O L D P L A Y...Cause you're a sky full of stars, You're a sky full of stars.....SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur has been confirmed for a prominent role in the much-anticipated sequel "Son of Sardaar 2." In this action-comedy, she will be sharing the screen with none other than Ajay Devgn. The film is slated for release on July 25, 2025, marking the return of the popular franchise 13 years after the original "Son of Sardaar," which featured Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, "Son of Sardaar 2" promises to continue the saga of action and comedy, with Ajay Devgn producing the film under his banner, Devgn Films, in association with Jio Studios.

Along with Mrunal and Ajay Devgn in leading roles, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal part.