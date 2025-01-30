Aspire Academy Scouting For Future With Pre-Academy Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy, in collaboration with the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), has bolstered its efforts to discover and nurture young athletic talent through a series of Pre-Academy Competitions.

These events aim to identify promising students and foster their development in Athletics and fencing, paving the way for Qatar's future sporting champions.

The athletics competition, hosted at Aspire Academy, welcomed 208 eager 5 and 6 grade students from 26 schools. The fencing competition, which took place at Al Qadisiya School, drew over 50 students from eight schools to participate.

These competitions are part of the ministry's comprehensive initiative to promote physical education among students in grades 1 through 6. Aspire Academy plays a crucial role in providing the resources and expertise needed for successful implementation.

Mohamed Hamdy, athletics coach at Aspire Academy, shared insights on how the competitions support the Academy's scouting efforts:“These activities enable us to gather data on participating students, helping us identify emerging talent. With this information, we craft personalised training programs-whether by hosting students at the Academy or delivering sessions at their schools. Our primary focus is to enhance their skills across disciplines like sprinting, jumping, throwing, and relay races.” Salman Hassan Al Hazmi, Head of the Physical Education Department at the ministry, emphasised the importance of Aspire Academy's partnership in nurturing talent:“Aspire Academy is an invaluable partner, providing top-tier facilities, equipment, and expertise. Together, we aim to strengthen the foundation of basic movement skills-such as running, balance, jumping, and throwing-which are essential building blocks for students to develop advanced sports abilities later in life.”

Al Qadisiya and Edison International School have served as a hub for young fencing talent for over eight years, working closely with Aspire Academy and the ministry. The programme has produced standout athletes like Ali Hasaan and Abdulrahman Hasan Al Jadra, who now compete internationally for Qatar.

Enas Mohammed Ayeed, Head of Fencing at Al Qadisiya School, highlighted the impact of the partnership:“Although fencing remains a niche sport in Qatar, our collaboration with Aspire Academy has sparked growing interest. Talented students train at Aspire, while others continue developing their skills locally, aspiring to join the Academy in the future. We are proud to see our students thrive and compete in tournaments.”

Massimo Omeri, Fencing Head Coach at Aspire Academy, detailed the scouting strategy:“Through our Pre-Academy programs, we identify and build connections with young fencers ahead of our recruitment process in March. These sessions prepare them to transition into full-time enrolment at Aspire Academy.”

Aspire Academy's unwavering dedication to scouting and developing young talent ensures Qatar's athletes of tomorrow are equipped to excel on the global stage.