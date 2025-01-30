Hrithik Roshan Features In A Video With Morgan Freeman, Matthew Mcconaughey

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was recently honoured at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, Roshan shared a from the event, which was attended by dignitaries such as Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey among others.

"What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema," Hrithik captioned the post.

In the video, veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and popular superstar Matthew McCounaughey can be seen acknowledging the honours.

Roshan also featured in the clip.

Marking more than two decades in the Indian film industry, Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has delivered movies such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kaabil, Super 30, Fighter, and the War franchise.

On receiving the award, Roshan expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared his perspective on his career, "Thank you Riyadh, Joy Awards, and my thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for inviting me here from India. I'm humbled and grateful for this honour. It's been 25 years, but I feel like I've only just begun to truly understand acting. I take this as a symbol of hope and a promise for the next 25 years," he said.