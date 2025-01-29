Temperatures To Rise Slightly Thursday, Drop Again Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The weather across most regions will be relatively cold on Wednesday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience slightly warmer conditions, according to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department. Medium and high clouds will be present, particularly in the southern parts of the country, with moderate southeasterly winds.The report said temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Thursday, with highs exceeding the seasonal average by 3-4 C. The weather will be sunny and relatively cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively warm. Winds will be moderate easterly.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Friday, with relatively cold conditions prevailing across most regions, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain mild. The report added that low-altitude clouds will appear, and moderate northwesterly winds will become occasionally active in desert areas.The report indicated that maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday will range between 16-6 C in East Amman, 14-5 C in West Amman, 13-4 C in the northern highlands, 14-3 C in the Sharah highlands, 18-5 C in the Badia regions, and 16-6 C in the plains. In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will reach 23-13 C in the north and 24-14 C in the south, while the Dead Sea will record 23-15 C and the Gulf of Aqaba 24-14 C.