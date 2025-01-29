Amir's Visit To Oman Opens New Avenues For Co-Operation -Media

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's state visit yesterday to Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has captured the attention of Qatari media, particularly newspapers, which have highlighted the visit on their front pages and dedicated significant space to it, recognising its importance in strengthening the historical and distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries.

The newspapers included comments by editors-in-chief and interviews with various officials and businessmen, who expressed their appreciation for His Highness the Amir's visit to the sultanate and their hopes for positive outcomes, especially in the economic sector.

Arrayah newspaper emphasised the promising prospects for Qatari-Omani relations, noting that His Highness the Amir's visit would explore ways to strengthen the strong brotherly ties between the two countries and discuss various issues of mutual interest.

Al Watan newspaper emphasised the strong and historical relations between Qatar and Oman, highlighting their respect, co-operation, and co-ordination across all fields.

It dedicated several pages to emphasise the strength of the relationship and the potential for enhanced co-operation in the future.

Al Arab daily also paid significant attention to the visit, highlighting the importance of the visit and the new avenues for co-operation and partnership between the two countries.

In an article by its editor-in-chief, Al Sharq newspaper emphasised that the two leaders will chart a new chapter of co-operation, integration, and brotherly relations, outlining the numerous areas for bilateral collaboration that will benefit both countries and their brotherly people.

The newspaper also underscored the shared values and mutual support between the peoples of the two countries, which have strengthened these relations throughout history.

The newspaper included a number of articles by Omani journalists who stressed the exemplary nature of Qatari-Omani ties, as well as the historical co-operation and understanding between the two countries.

They expressed hope for a promising future of renewed co-operation, stability, prosperity, and joint development under the leaderships of both nations.

His Highness the Amir's visit also received wide media attention in various Omani newspapers, describing it as a significant step that highlights the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries.

Omani media paid great attention to this visit, considering it an opportunity to enhance co-operation in various fields, whether economic, cultural or political.

The media also pointed out the commitment of the two countries' leaderships to deepen the strong ties that unite them, and to work to achieve regional integration and sustainable development.

In its editorial, the Omani Al Watan newspaper emphasised that the Omani-Qatari relations have a long and rich history of close co-operation, and that His Highness the Amir's visit is an affirmation of the depth of these ties that are rooted in history.

The paper stressed that this visit comes at a critical time at the regional and international levels, and constitutes an opportunity to enhance bilateral co-operation, especially in the economic aspect.

