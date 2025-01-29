Aishwarya Khare Talks About Doing Her Own Make-Up For ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Aishwarya Khare, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the show“Bhagya Lakshmi”, takes charge of her own make-up, a ritual that not only brings her closer to her craft but also fills her with pride and joy.

Aishwarya said:“Doing my own makeup has become my little escape during busy shoot days. It's my 'me time'-a moment to relax, focus, and connect with my character. For me, makeup isn't just about looking good; it's about feeling authentic and staying true to myself.”

She said that sitting in front of the mirror with a brush in hand and a cup of coffee by her side is the actress' favourite way to start the day.

“It gives me a chance to ground myself, feel confident, and enjoy being in my own skin. Simplicity has its own beauty, and seeing myself as Lakshmi fills me with pride. Recently, while getting ready for a Lohri scene, I loved adding my own touch to the look and did a smokey eye-makeup, which made it even more special.”

The actress last year had spoken about how she sees 'a younger version of myself' in her on-screen daughter Trisha Sarda.

Aishwarya had said: "Paro has become a huge part of our life ever since she started shooting with us. Initially, I had my doubts about shooting with a kid. But, she is a very talented, and mature girl for her age. I feel we are very similar, every time I look at her, I feel I am looking at a younger version of myself."

"I even say this to her often- 'Tu bilkul meri jaisi hai', when I was a child, I used to question everything like her, till the time I got clarity. She gets along with everyone on set really well. Even in front of the camera, she is very confident, give her a clear brief just once and she knows what to do, and how to do it. I just feel I was meant to be her on-screen mother," added Aishwarya.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.