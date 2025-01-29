Tata Steel reaffirms its commitment to Odisha’s growth story at Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: Tata Steel today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to be a significant partner in Odisha’s growth story by showcasing its investments and outcomes at the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, a two-day mega event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Tata Steel has set up a dedicated pavilion at th‘ ‘Utkarsh Odi–ha – Make in Odisha Conclav’ 2025’, showcasing its pioneering efforts in innovation, sustainability, and socio-economic development. The pavilion highlights Ta’a Steel’s initiatives in advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development for green industries at the Gopalpur Industrial Park, features and expansion plans for Subarnarekha port, and t’e Company’s contribut‘ons to the …#8217;Make in India’ vision. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also showcased its story in the pavilion.

T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “In the last decade, Tata Steel has made around $10 billion of investment in Odisha. We have not only built a new steel plant from scratch in Kalinganagar but also acquired and turned around assets like Neelachal Ispat and Bhushan Steel, contributing to our 11 million tonnes capacity in the state. We expect to add another 10 million tonnes over the n’xt decade. Odisha’s geological richness, large coastline, committed workforce, and ever-supportive government have made ’he state Tata Steel’s largest investment ”destination in India.”

Tata Steel’s participation in the mega event comes at a time when the Company is pushing ahead with its Phase II of expansion at its Kalinganagar operations. The Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur district, commissioned in 2015-16 with an initial capacity of 3 MTPA, is undergoing a 27,000 crore expansion to increase capacity to 8 MTPA. This expansion, expected to generate ~8,000 jobs, will enable Tata Steel to manufacture high-quality Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) for the Indian automotive market, significantly reducing the nation’s reliance on imports.

Tata Ste’l’s recent investments in Odisha also include the acquisition and restarting of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) plant in 2022. Further, the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, acquired in 2018, is also a significant asset in the Com’any’s manufacturing portfolio. Formerly Bhushan Steel, this facility currently produces 5.6 MTPA. Tata Steel is currently working on the next phase of expansion at its Kalinganagar plant, Meramandali plant, and NINL unit.

Tata’Steel’s Industrial Park at Gopalpur, Ganjam, is making strides in onboarding new industries. The Park has attracted investments worth ~32,000 Crores, majorly in the renewable sector including green hydrogen and solar cell & module manufacturing. Ta’a Steel’s Ore, Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division continues to drive innovation and sustainability in mining.

Tata Steel recognises the importance of giving back to the communities in which it operates. The Tata Steel Foundation has undertaken numerous initiatives across 27 of Odisha's 30 districts, focusing on education, healthcare, and livelihood development. These programmes have positively impacted 2.38 million lives in surrounding areas in FY24 alone. The Company also supports sports development, including its Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar and grassroots programmes reaching over 9,100 children and youth. Together with the Tata Archery Academy and Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, Tata Steel provides high-performance sports training across multiple disciplines.





