Moecc Forum Highlights Protection Of Coral Reef, Marine Environment

Doha, Qatar: Coral Reef Protection and Restoration Programme of the of Environment and Climate Change has contributed greatly to preserving coral reefs, which provide food and shelter to fish among many other marine environmental benefits.

The project aims to achieve several goals, including ensuring food security for the country, by enriching fish wealth in Qatar's territorial waters and restoring a healthy coral reef ecosystem.

This came in the Marine Wildlife Forum 2025 which was organised by MoECC yesterday under the theme 'The marine environment... our sustainable heritage, let us preserve it'.



Held, under the patronage of Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the forum hosted a panel discussion on 'Coral Reefs... Protection and Development'.

The session addressed the solutions and recommendations included in the United Nations Environment Programme report issued in 2023, regarding the importance of preserving coral reefs, and the importance of avoiding any negative activities or actions that could harm natural coral reefs.

The event was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change H E Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdul Latif Al-Muslimani, Assistant Undersecretary for Environment Affairs Abdul Hadi Al Marri and Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada.

Chairman of the Forum Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari said MoECC last year launched Coral Reef Protection and Restoration Programme. He said that under the project, the ministry surveyed 17 sites in Qatari territorial waters to check the condition of coral reefs and their associated species and to work on developing and increasing the number of coral reefs and restoring damaged areas.

“The coral reef protection project has achieved many benefits and advantages that have contributed to enriching the biodiversity database in Qatar. The study resulted in the discovery of two types of soft coral for the first time in Qatar, in addition to 40 other types of hard coral,” said Al Kuwari.

He said that the study also revealed the presence of five other types of soft coral, including two in deep waters and three in shallow waters, indicating the richness of the marine environment.

Director of Wildlife Development Department at MoECC Yousef Al Hamar, said that the Ministry completed the first phase of Coral Reef Protection and Restoration Programme in October last year.

He said that the first phase was completed in just ten months, as the team in charge of the project conducted a comprehensive survey of all coral reef areas in the country's territorial waters.

“The study aims to develop and increase the number of coral reefs by reallocating. This phase is currently being implemented, as the study has contributed to enriching the biodiversity database of Qatar, by adding types of coral and invertebrates that were not previously recorded in Qatar,” said Al Hamar.

Professor Dr. Shaker Hamza Hussein Al Hazeem from Kuwait, Dr. Mohsen Abdullah Al Ansi Al Yafei from Qatar University, and environmental activist Brigadier General Mohammed Yousef Al Jidah also participated in the panel discussion.