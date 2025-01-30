18 Bodies Recovered By Rescue Teams From Washington's Potomac River After US Passenger Plane Collided With Military Helicopter

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The search and rescue teams recovered 18 bodies so far from the Potomac River, where an American passenger plane crashed after colliding with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., a US official announced.

The source explained that no survivors have been found so far, while the and coast guard continue their search operations, using boats and divers in the waters containing three wreckage sites.

The Administration confirmed that the plane was carrying 64 people, including a crew of four, while the final death toll has not yet been determined.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the US Army and the Department of Defense have launched an official investigation into the incident, noting that the ill-fated helicopter belonged to the 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, and was on a training flight at the time of the collision.

In his first comment, US President Donald Trump said, "Why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented."

The US National Weather Service warned of potential risks to survivors, noting that the water temperature in the Potomac River is about 35 degrees Fahrenheit (1.6 degrees Celsius), which could put people at risk of cold shock and rapid hypothermia

