Katara Inaugurates Mural Of Mare 'Kaya'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti yesterday inaugurated the mural of mare Kaya, the champion of horse beauty competitions, on the facade of Building No. 16 in Katara.

The mural was created by renowned international artist Fintan Magee.

His artistic style reflects the spirit of equestrianism and the rich heritage of Arabian horse breeds.

The inauguration of the mural is part of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2025.

In his remarks, Al Sulaiti emphasised that the mural is a significant addition to Katara's cultural and artistic landscape.

He said it reflects the esteemed status of Arabian horses in Qatari heritage.