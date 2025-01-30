Chuck Schumer criticizes Trump for halting federal grants, loans

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Donald for halting grants, loans, and other forms of assistance. Schumer accused the Trump administration of creating chaos by suddenly announcing a freeze on nearly all federal funding across the country without warning.



The controversy followed a memo from the White House budget office that mandated a spending freeze on federal assistance, effective by 5 PM Tuesday. This freeze could impact a wide range of services, including aid to nonprofits, universities, small businesses, and state and local grants.



Schumer strongly condemned the move, labeling it as lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel, illegal, and unconstitutional. He called on President Trump to reverse the decision immediately and urged Congress to take action if the president refused to rescind the order.



During his remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer also warned against the confirmation of Russell Vought as White House budget director. He described Vought as a key figure in "Project 2025" and expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of having someone like Vought lead the Office of Management and Budget, fearing it could harm American families. Schumer emphasized that Trump had no legal right to bypass the law or Congress.

