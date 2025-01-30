American Airlines Crash: Donald Trump Freeze Hiring Of Critical Air Traffic Controllers Days Before Incident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A jet carrying 60 and four crew members collided with an helicopter while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday. The crash triggered a major search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

Also Read: American Plane Crash LIVE: Black Hawk had three US Army soldiers, Donald says 'terrible accident'

In a statement on X, Cruz said: " While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities."

This comes days after US President Donald Trump overhauled the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, removing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard before their terms were completed.

Also Read: American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk helicopter, DC crash VIDEO emerges: What we know so far

According to a press release dated January 22, Trump had also disbanded all members of a critical aviation security advisory group.“The bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 directs the Administration to hire the maximum number of air traffic controllers. That's what the law says, so the Administration must rescind this ridiculous executive order,” Ranking Member Larsen said, as per an official release.

The official release is dated January 22, 2025.

“Hiring air traffic controllers is the number one safety issue according to the entire aviation industry. Instead of working to improve aviation safety and lower costs for hardworking American families, the Administration is choosing to spread bogus DEI claims to justify this decision. I'm not surprised by the President's dangerous and divisive actions, but the Administration must reverse course. Let's get back to aviation safety and allow the FAA to do its job protecting the flying public.”