Temperatures Above Seasonal Average, Light Rain Expected Friday

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are expected to be 4-5 C above the seasonal average on Thursday, with sunny and relatively cold conditions over the highlands and relatively warm weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department. Moderate southeastern winds are forecast throughout the day.The report said temperatures will drop slightly on Friday, with relatively cold conditions prevailing in most regions and mild weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will appear, and there is a chance of light rain in parts of northern and central Jordan during the evening. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.On Saturday, the weather will remain relatively cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-altitude clouds. Moderate northeasterly winds are expected.The report added that today's maximum and minimum temperatures will range between 18-6 C in East Amman, 16-4 C in West Amman, 15-4 C in the northern highlands, 16-3 C in the Sharah highlands, 20-7 C in the Badia regions, and 19-6 C in the plains. Temperatures will reach 24-12 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 26-15 C in the southern Jordan Valley, and 25-14 C at the Dead Sea and Gulf of Aqaba.