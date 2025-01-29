Jetsmart Announces Fuel Reduction With Digital Winglets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First Implementation of Flight Path Optimization Tool in Latin America

- Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSMARTSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .JetSMART has implemented Digital Winglets , an artificial intelligence that uses real-time data to generate flight-specific recommendations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and achieving sustainability goals..The airline is the first in Latin America to adopt this technology, developed in collaboration with NASA and licensed by APiJET..750.000 trees are equivalent to planting a forest the size of 14.000 soccer fields. If the aviation industry were to adopt similar technologies, the environmental impact would be equivalent to planting 870 million trees, covering an area the size of France.During the International Day for the Reduction of CO2 Emissions, the South American Ultra Low Cost Carrier, JetSMART, and aviation software technology firm, APiJET, announced the first commercial implementation of Digital Winglets in Latin America.Digital Winglets is a flight path optimization (FPO) solution that builds on Traffic Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR), a technology developed by NASA and licensed by APiJET, along with proprietary algorithms, mapping technologies, and live state data. It enables JetSMART to make informed, route-specific flight optimization decisions to save fuel, improve flight punctuality, and reduce carbon emissions, achieving higher efficiency and productivity ratios.“Digital Winglets is configured to analyze the unique characteristics of each customer's aircraft in real-world flight conditions to generate recommendations for individual flight routing. By utilizing these recommendations, JetSMART can opt for Air Traffic Control approval for alternative routes, be it vertical, lateral, or a combination of the two” said Rob Green, APiJET's CEO.“At JetSMART, we are at the forefront of global aviation technology innovation, constantly striving for maximum efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. Innovation is a fundamental part of our SMART model, and I am very proud to be pioneers in using Digital Winglets. This technology will reduce fuel consumption and emissions through artificial intelligence, allowing us to continue our mission with APiJET of offering the lowest fares to our customers by being the most efficient airline”, said Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSMART.“The technical depth and agility of the JetSMART team is a testament to the airline's innovation culture. We believe Flight Path Optimization with Digital Winglets is only the beginning of our collaboration with JetSMART” Mr. Green added.Digital Winglets testing started in the fall and is now deployed, generating real-time recommendations that JetSMART dispatchers and pilots evaluate for Air Traffic Control approval.About JetSMARTJetSMART Airlines is the largest and fastest growing ultra-low cost (ULC) airline in South America, committed to offering affordable fares and expanding air connectivity in the region. Since its founding in 2016, JetSMART has revolutionized the airline industry, currently serving more than 80 domestic and international routes in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Ecuador. Its fleet of 44 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, one of the youngest and most modern on the continent, supports its operational capacity and efficiency.JetSMART's business model is based on radical low-cost efficiency, which has enabled millions of passengers to access air transport for the first time, connecting secondary cities and significantly reducing prices in each market it enters. With the backing of world-class investors such as Indigo Partners and American Airlines, JetSMART is positioned as the leader in the low-cost market and plans to operate more than 100 aircraft by 2028, connecting communities and creating new opportunities for South American travelers.JetSMART has been repeatedly recognized for its operational excellence, winning awards such as the SKYTRAX for the best low-cost airline in South America in 2021 and 2023. In addition, its alliance with American Airlines and the accrual of miles in the AAdvantage program, expands its route network and strengthens the value proposition for passengers. For more information, visitAbout APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital Winglets continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital Winglets reduce fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.CONTACT:JetSMART: Soledad Eyheralde ...APiJET: Mauricio González de la Fuente - ...

