'Was Busy Serving Vips': Religious Leader Blames Uttar Pradesh Administration For Mahakumbh Stampede

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Religious leader Premanand Puri on Wednesday blamed the local administration for the stampede at Mahakumbh 2025, saying that it was busy catering to the VIPs.

“The administration was busy serving the VIPs. I saw that every VIP that attended the Mahakumbh , the administration was busy just catering to them, it was not bothered with any preparations for the Kumbh,” Mahamandleshwar Premanand Puri is heard saying in a on different channels.

Puri said the administration was not bothered with the preparations at the Maha Kumbh.

At least 15 people are feared dead and 70 others injured in a stampede that broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands of devotees had turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya ' during the ongoing Mahakumbh when the stampede broke out at around 2:30 am.

News agency AFP quoted a doctor saying that 15 people had died in the stampede so far.

Mint couldn't verify this number, however. Local reports suggested that at least 14 bodies have been brought to the Swaroop Rani Medical College. Around 70 people are feared injured, they said.

“On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation,” Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told news agency ANI earlier.