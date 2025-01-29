Qatar To Host T100 Triathlon World Championship Finals For Next Five Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar, in collaboration with the Professional Triathletes Organisation, World Triathlon, and the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, yesterday announced that it will host the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Finals from 2025 to 2029.

This initiative is part of a five-year partnership agreement established between Visit Qatar and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO).

The first Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 13, 2025.

The swimming segment will occur in the Arabian Gulf, while the cycling and running segments will traverse through Doha and Lusail, featuring several notable landmarks, including the Lusail Stadium.



Qatar voices deep concern over developments in Democratic Republic of Congo, calls for peaceful resolution of conflicts

Qatar monitors implementation of ceasefire agreement in Gaza: MoFA Spokesperson '300,000 Palestinians returned from south to north of Gaza Strip'

Read Also

Additionally, the multisport festival weekend will present a variety of swim, bike, and run events for amateur participants, providing them with the opportunity to compete in the new 100km triathlon distance (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) alongside elite professional triathletes from around the globe.

The partnership was announced at a press conference attended by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji; CEO of Visit Qatar, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi; President of World Triathlon, Antonio F. Arimany; CEO of PTO, Sam Renouf; Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation President, Abdulaziz Al Tamimi; and other dignitaries. Speaking at the event, Al Mawlawi said,“This event underscores Qatar's growing reputation as a premier sports destination, showcasing our commitment to hosting world-class international sporting events. Qatar's infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and rich sports culture offer the perfect environment to host this event. This collaboration further strengthens Qatar's position as a global hub for sports tourism, inspiring both professional athletes and enthusiasts alike.”

Arimany, who have designated the series as the 'Official World Championship Tour of long-distance triathlon,' noted that Qatar's hosting of the championships marks a major milestone for the sport in the region.

Renouf said,“Qatar's residents and visitors are showing increasing demand not only to attend world-class sporting events but also to participate in them. The legacy of major events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 has encouraged such demand." Al Tamimi, meanwhile, expressed his excitement at Qatar's hosting the event over the next five years.

He added that it is a significant milestone in strengthening Qatar's global sports position.