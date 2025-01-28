Women's Ashes: Aussie Skipper Healy Says She Is 'Good To Go' For MCG Test, England's Kate Cross Ruled Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 29 (IANS) Alyssa Healy has said that she is "good to go" for the historic day-night Ashes Test at the MCG, starting from Thursday, with Australia's XI yet to be confirmed on the eve of the match.

Healy was battling a stress injury in her foot that saw her miss the entire T20I series while wearing a moon boot. The Aussie skipper while speaking to reporters at Wednesday's pre-game press conference, said she is confident for four days of Test cricket.

"I'm good to go. We'll make a final decision on what the XI looks like over the next little period ... but I feel like I'm ready to go, so we'll wait and see what happens," Healy said. "The final XI hasn't quite been decided upon just yet, but I'm standing here in front of you without a moon boot, saying I'm ready to go."

On Tuesday, Healy participated fully in Australia's main training session at the MCG, showing no signs of pain or restriction in her right foot.

She began with a running session alongside six teammates, including Ashleigh Gardner, who is recovering from a calf injury. Both players moved well, completing multiple high-intensity laps of the MCG. Healy followed this with short sprints and participated in the fielding drills, working in the outfield without any issues.

Healy then had an extensive batting session in the nets, facing pace, spin, and throwdowns, handling all without discomfort.

"It's been surprising to me every single day that I've done some stuff just how well it's responded. I was pushed pretty hard yesterday... we've done that on purpose to try and see what I can and can't get through, and I've pulled up really well, so I'm really positive moving forward," she added.

Gardner, who also missed the T20Is due to a minor calf injury, also trained fully and has been cleared to play the Test.

Meanwhile, England have been dealt a blow with fast bowler Kate Cross ruled out of the MCG Test.

Cross has failed to recover from the back injury that forced her to watch on from the sidelines during the ODI component of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia, with the veteran set to be replaced in England's XI by fellow pacer Ryana MacDonald-Gay or back-up batter Sophia Dunkley.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge