Parliament Panel On Waqf Amendment Bill Submits Report To LS Speaker

1/30/2025 2:04:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The joint committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Panel chairperson Jagdambika Pal met Birla at his Parliament House office and handed over the report.

The panel on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote.

Opposition members submitted dissent notes to the report.

BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties. On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Kashmir Observer

