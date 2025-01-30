Abra Unveils Robust 2025 Expansion Strategy With Plans To Complete Over 700 Projects

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Abra expanded internationally into nine new countries in 2024 to diversify its portfolio and plans to enter 10 more in 2025

Successfully implemented the Theory of Constraints (TOC) to optimize workflows

Achieved Ecovadis Silver Badge and CDP C-grade certifications for sustainability efforts The luxury fit-out is set to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2030

Dubai, UAE: Abra, a leader in luxury retail fit-outs in the UAE and the MENA region, is celebrating a landmark year marked by unprecedented growth, expansion into new markets, and groundbreaking achievements. From entering nine new countries to diversifying its portfolio across industries, Abra's 2024 success underscores its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability.

In 2024, the company's project portfolio flourished with multiple significant completions, such as the introduction and launch of Dolce & Gabbana makeup across GCC, Black Decker's inaugural boutique, Zino's new flagship boutique in Abidjan, the first Yves Saint Laurent boutiques in Delhi and Bangalore, and Guerlain's boutique in Saudi Arabia-a first of its kind project fully executed in KSA. These accomplishments demonstrate Abra's ability to create tailored solutions that resonate with a wide range of people globally.

Our growth in 2024 was fueled by a clear vision, strategic execution, and the tireless efforts of our growing team of over 400 professionals,” said Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Abra.“The launch of JEA, our joint venture with a renowned luxury design firm, marks a significant step forward in offering creative & luxury design solutions tailored to the Middle East market focused on luxury residential and fine dining. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation across multiple market segments.”

Abra plans to capitalize on this momentum by aiming toward an even bolder 2025. With over 50 projects in progress and plans to complete over 700 projects by the end of the year, the company is poised for another record-breaking year. In this changed environment, Abra is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for fit-out services, which is being driven by continued investments in methods, technology, and sustainability.

Abra also celebrated its first anniversary in Saudi Arabia by cementing multiple flagship projects and solidifying its standing as a reliable partner in that region. The company also entered new markets such as India, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Maldives, Cameroon, Switzerland, Denmark, Mauritius, and Germany, marking its global presence. In addition to this geographic expansion, the company also diversified into new segments, including beverages, fashion, eyewear, and jewelry which broadened its capabilities and market scope.

“Our perspective is more than just numbers; we want to help evolve the future of retail and interior solutions by integrating cutting-edge technology into designed setups and continuing to expand our environmental activities. Abra is committed to supporting a more sustainable and vibrant industry environment by providing clients with practical, eco-friendly options and supporting innovation in all projects.” Anand concluded.

Abra's operational achievements in 2024 included the successful implementation of the Theory of Constraints (TOC) procedures, which focuses on optimizing workflows to increase efficiency. The company also marks an important milestone in its digital transformation journey by completing the first phase of its digitalization initiative. Abra was recognized for its commitment to sustainability by receiving internationally renowned certifications such as the Ecovadis Silver Badge and a CDP C-grade rating, confirming its commitment to environmentally beneficial activities.

Trends in the worldwide fit-out market lend credence to Abra's strategy. According to recent industry forecasts, the luxury fit-out market was valued at approximately USD 2.85 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85%reaching USD 32.7 billion by 20301.

This growth is being driven by a greater supply of personalized brands and a growing focus on design and function. The country is expected to experience major growth, pushed by urbanization and contemporary lifestyle trends. These dynamics present tremendous opportunities for innovative businesses like Abra to expand their reach and provide customized solutions worldwide.

As Abra looks ahead, it remains devoted to providing ground-breaking solutions that set new benchmarks for quality, sustainability, and creativity. The accomplishments of 2024 have laid a solid foundation for what is projected to be an even more dynamic and influential year ahead.

About Abra:

Abra is a regional leader in luxury retail fit-outs. Launched in 1992, the UAE-based company specialises in the design, project management, and production of bespoke retail environments across local markets and travel retail sectors in the Middle East and Africa. Abra expanded into KSA in 2023 with a base in Riyadh to cater to the dynamic luxury retail fit-out segment. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and seamless service, Abra offers end-to-end solutions, including complete in-house production along with prototyping, installation, logistics, and after-sales support.

Operating from a state-of-the-art 150,000 sq. ft. facility and a skilled workforce of over 350 professionals, Abra expertly handles a diverse range of materials-wood, acrylic, metal, glass, and paint-ensuring complete control over timelines, cost, and quality. Certified to ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health & Safety) standards, the company integrates sustainability and energy-efficient practices throughout its projects. With over three decades of experience, Abra, headquartered in Dubai, is renowned for delivering with precision and reliability. The company continues to redefine luxury retail spaces, while setting new industry benchmarks.