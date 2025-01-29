M42 Signals Genomics Expansion With Strategic Partnership With Uzbekistan's Ministry Of Health On The Uzbek Genome Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a sign of its ambition to expand its foothold in genomics and grow its contribution to global genomics diversity, M42 and Uzbekistan's of have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships on the Uzbek Genome Program.

Coinciding with an official visit by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE at the invitation of UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a signing ceremony took place at Rotana Beach, Abu Dhabi between Farhkodjon Tashpulatov, Uzbekistan's Deputy of Health, Shokhrukh Gulamov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investments, and Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at M42, in the presence of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE's Minister of Energy, and H.E. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade. Both M42 and the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health committed to grow their strategic partnership on genomics to support the healthcare ambitions of the country.



Developing in-country genomic/omics capabilities to enable an Uzbek Genome Program and a new level of understanding of Uzbek genetic diversity and diseases;

Designing, developing and manufacturing locally and regionally relevant, scalable screening and diagnostic tools, to transform early disease identification and prevention;

Supporting the deployment of genetically inherited disease prevention programs including pre-marital, newborn and non-invasive prenatal testing, but also expanding to other diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular exercises;

Supporting the research, development, manufacturing and export of novel screening and diagnostics“made in Uzbekistan”; and knowledge transfer, training, workforce upskilling

The partnership aims to collaborate in the fields of genomics, next-generation prevention, novel screening, and diagnostics development in the Republic of Uzbekistan, with projects including but not limited to:





Through its partnerships with the UAE healthcare authorities and institutions on the Emirati Genome Program, M42's capabilities in building a comprehensive genetic database specific to the local population has allowed healthcare professionals to identify and address the unique genetic factors contributing to disease risk in the UAE. Building on such expertise, the partnership agreement between M42 and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health will explore a build, operate and transfer model for genomics to benefit the Uzbek people by tackling disease, advancing early detection, and supporting the shift of the country's healthcare sector to prevention.

Commenting on the agreement,“Genomic research offers unique opportunities to understand the genetic characteristics of the Uzbek population, enabling the creation of targeted programs for early detection and prevention. We are proud to be part of a global initiative in genomic research aimed at improving population health and reducing the burden of chronic diseases,” said Farhkodjon Tashpulatov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Health.

“Through this strategic partnership with M42, we are not only advancing the potential of our national healthcare system but also contributing to global efforts to explore genetic diversity. Special attention will be given to training our specialists and integrating advanced technologies, positioning Uzbekistan as a leader in genomics in Central Asia. The signing of this memorandum marks a significant milestone for our country in the field of healthcare. The development and implementation of the program will lay the foundation for new standards in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment,” he added.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“Our partnership with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health is transformational for Uzbekistan's healthcare ecosystem, for the Uzbek people and for global diversity in genomics research. With the lack of diversity in genomic research, underrepresented populations in the world are having to go without critical benefits ranging from advanced clinical care to early detection of diseases and rational drug design. Building on the success of the Emirati Genome Program, the Uzbek Genome Program is set to contribute to the effort in plugging the gaps in global healthcare and play a significant role in addressing the root causes of genetic diseases, susceptibility to rare diseases, improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term burden of chronic diseases for the people of Uzbekistan. We are proud to be collaborating with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health to help create a more sustainable, equitable health future for all.”

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi added:“By joining forces with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, we are partnering in genomics to shift the country's healthcare sector from reaction to prevention and bring tangible health benefits for the Uzbek people. At M42, we have built a powerful genomics engine delivering end-to-end capabilities that is delivering one of the world's largest genomics programs. We have been there and done it and are proud to be working with countries like Uzbekistan on their national genomics programs. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health on this important initiative to improve the world's health equity.”

M42 has built and operated its Omics Center of Excellence into the world's largest facility outside the U.S. with full end-to-end capabilities and the capacity to sample and sequence up to 400,000 genomes annually.

