Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Top 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp And Facebook Status To Celebrate Lunar New Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year in 2025 welcomes the "Year of the Snake", according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The day is celebrated by millions around the world. According to chinesenewyear, the Lunar New Year in 2025 falls on January 29, kicking off the 16-day Spring Festival.

As per the report, Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of a new zodiac cycle based on the Chinese lunar calendar . Each year, the date shifts within the Gregorian calendar. This year is called the“Year of the Snake."

| Happy Chinese New Year Wishes 2025: Best greetings to send to family, loved ones Why is 2025 the Year of the Snake?

The Chinese Zodiac operates on a 12-year cycle. Each year is represented by a different animal. In 2025, we enter the Year of the Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac cycle.

| Chinese New Year 2025: Significance, important dates, animal of the year & more

Happy Chinese New Year wishes :

May this year illuminate your journey to divinity and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Chinese New Year, 2025!Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and profitable New Year. Happy Chinese New Year!Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Chinese New Year filled with love, happiness, and success.Wishing you a prosperous year ahead. May the Year of the Snake bring you prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year!Hoping the New Year brings you plenty of excellent possibilities. Wishing you and your family a Happy Snake Year. Happy Chinese New Year!Sending you warm wishes for a bright and blessed Chinese New Year! May the year ahead be filled with prosperity.As we begin the new year, wishing you good health, money, and happiness. Gong Xi Fa Cai!May the Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year full of joy and fulfilment!May this Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year filled with joy and fulfilment!Here's to a new year full of new hopes, chances, and limitless possibilities. Happy Chinese New Year!May the Year of the Snake bring you wisdom, elegance, and boundless opportunities. Happy Lunar New Year!Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness as we welcome the new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!Happy New Year! May the new year be full of love, joy, and everything you desire.Wishing you the wisdom of the snake as you traverse the coming year. Have a happy Lunar New Year!Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family! This year, may you experience peace, harmony, and abundance.Happy Chinese New Year! May your life be as colourful and joyous as the celebrations around the world.Gong Hei Fat Choi! May the Year of the Snake bring you good fortune, health, and happiness.