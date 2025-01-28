Mahakumbh 2025: Stampede Breaks Out Ahead Of Holy Dip On Mauni Amavasya Several Feared Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: Several people are feared dead and others in a stampede that broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands of devotees had turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya ' during the on going Mahakumbh when the stampede broke out at around 2:30 am.

| Mahakumbh Stampede Live: Several feared dead ahead of holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

Ambulances have been rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment, according to reports. Several people injured in the stampede were rushed to the hospital, the reports said. Some of those rushed to the hospital were brought dead, though there was no official confirmation yet.

The stampede-like situation happened after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, officials told news agency ANI.“On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation,” Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told news agency ANI.

Administration found it difficult to manage the crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya', the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh 2025: The official number of causalities could not be confirmed even as the administration found it difficult to manage the crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Expecting about 10 crore devotees to the Mahakumbh 2025 on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government had already put in elaborate security and crowd-management systems in place at the mela site. Advisory was issued asking all devotees to treat the ghats as equal to the Sangam and avoid any rush of misinformation of any kind.

Uttar Pradesh police had also issued a traffic advisory for Parayagraj to ensure proper crowd management.

Eyewitness Account

Vivek Mishra, social media content creator based in Prayagraj told Hindustan Times that the stampede took place at around 2.30 am when large number of devotees reached at the Sangam bank . The problem, Mishra said, was mainly because the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing.“These people were carrying heavy luggage on their head. There were large number of iron dustbins that could not be seen by pilgrims. A few people fell as they lost balance,” he said.