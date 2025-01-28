UN Calls For Urgent Action To Stem Grave Human Rights Crisis In Congo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Tuesday about serious violations of international humanitarian law and the ongoing human rights crisis in Goma the capital of the North Kivu region in the Republic of the Congo.

A statement issued from Geneva Turk highlighted the risk of a general deterioration in law and order in Goma after an estimated 4.763 prisoners escaped from (Muzenze) prison Goma's largest on 27 January.

He reported that the (M23) armed group and the Rwanda Defence Forces have been fighting the DRC armed forces backed by the (Wazalendo armed group in the city of Goma with shelling landed in at least two sites hosting internally displaced people.

He warned about the grave risks that civilians are facing including the use of explosive weapons such as mortars and artillery in populated areas.

He also expressed fears that the fighting could spread to other key cities in North Kivu and to South Kivu Province saying that this will only deepen the already serious human rights crisis.

The UN chief reported that hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced since the escalation began and food water and electricity supplies are running disastrously low. Access to the Internet and other telecommunication services is also restricted.

Turk expressed concern about the situation of human rights defenders journalists and other civil society actors in Goma and called for their safety to be ensured. He also warned of a heightened risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

The UN Human Rights Chief reminded all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and called for an end to hate speech and ethnically motivated attacks including on those perceived to be members of the Tutsi ethnic community or considered traitors.

He urged all actors including traditional religious and political leaders and influencers to promote social unity.

He reminded all parties to the conflict that their actions are being monitored and that they will be held accountable for all serious violations and crimes they commit.

Earlier this week UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemning the (M23) armed group's ongoing offensive calling them to cease hostilities and urged the Rwanda Defence Forces to end their support for the group. (end)

imk







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109140801