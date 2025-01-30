AM Best To Attend 49Th General Assembly And Conference Of FANAF

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) LONDON: AM Best will attend the 49th General Assembly and of the Fédération des Sociétés d'Assurances de Droit National Africaines (FANAF), which is to be held 22-26 February in Marrakech, Morocco. The theme of this year's conference is,“What Levers for Inclusive and Sustainable Insurance Development in Africa?”







William Mills, senior director, Development, and Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director, Market Development & Communications, and in his capacity as AM Best's director for Market Development in Africa, will be in attendance at the conference.

The delegation from AM Best will be holding bilateral meetings during the event, in the Palais des Congres, Marrakech. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email ....





AM Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide, including ratings on a number of national and regional (re)insurers in Africa's insurance markets.

Visitors to ambest website an learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read criteria reports explaining the rating process.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.