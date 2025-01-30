Maha Kumbh Stampede: Two From Bengal Identified As Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) So far two residents from West Bengal have been identified as of the unfortunate stampede incident in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, confirmed an official from the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

Both were women and senior citizens. One of them is Basanti Poddar (65), a resident of Ashwini Nagar area in Kolkata. She went to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh along with her sister, son and daughter.

As per information passed down by her family members to the state secretariat, she had fallen because of the pressure of the crowd and was severely in the stampede which later became the reason for her death.

The second victim of the stampede from West Bengal was identified as Urmila Bhuniyan (78), a resident of Salboni in the West Midnapore district. She went to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh with her daughter and son-in-law.

Their bodies are being brought back to the state, where their final cremation will be done.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to send its team to Prayagraj to make a review on the actual number of victims from West Bengal. The team will also review whether there is a resident from West Bengal among those injured in the stampede.

On Wednesday, while issuing a statement condoling the tragedy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had indirectly hinted towards a lack of“planning and care" behind the mishap.

She had drawn reference to the arrangements made by her administration at Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal every year on the occasion of the annual religious event of Gangasagar Mela.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which has claimed at least 15 innocent lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. My learning from our Gangasagar Mela is that planning and care must be maximal in matters relating to pilgrims' lives in vast assemblies of people. Prayers for the departed souls,” the statement from the Chief Minister read.