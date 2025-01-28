Corporate Sponsorship Shows Value Of Collaboration For Norfolk Clubhouse

(MENAFN- Pressat) Mental charity Norfolk Clubhouse is thrilled to announce that digital agency Candour has chosen the Clubhouse to be their new 'charity of the year'. Candour has pledged to offer support through fundraising, cash donations and free digital marketing services, with an initial commitment of a £10,000 cash donation.

Founded in 2019 by psychotherapist June Webb, Norfolk Clubhouse is a grassroots charity which facilitates community-based mental health empowerment for adults across Norfolk. It provides holistic wellbeing support and a place for people to come together, build friendships, learn new skills and get help entering or returning to work.

Norfolk Clubhouse operates in Norwich and Watton and is the only such enterprise currently in East Anglia. There are estimated to be over 370 Clubhouses worldwide, each working independently under the Clubhouse model , where those seeking support can join free of charge as 'members' with involvement in the charity's plans and activities, rather than being treated as passive 'service users'.

June Webb, founder, says:“We are so thankful to Candour for their belief in Norfolk Clubhouse, and for this generous donation. Having access to this unrestricted funding will make a huge difference to our ability to grow the charity in 2025, and gives us so much more freedom in terms of the additional activities and equipment we are able to provide.”

The money from Candour will be used to expand the services that Norfolk Clubhouse offers, with a particular focus on activities that support mental health recovery and the development of skills and social bonds.

Members of Norfolk Clubhouse note the importance it has had on their lives, with one member saying:“I was feeling in a very bad way, desperate, and needed to do something. Going to the group gave me a lifeline, it keeps me sane and I enjoy the banter and interactions. There is no judgement and I feel safe and free to express myself.”

Research into the success of the Clubhouse mental health model worldwide reports that 71% of people using this type of service self-report progress in their recovery from mental illness, vs 52% of people using alternative services.

Mark Williams-Cook, SEO Director at Candour said:“We are delighted to be able to support Norfolk Clubhouse as our charity of the year for 2025. The work they do is invaluable for the community and we are proud to be able to raise awareness of their work in addition to supporting vital services.”

For more information on Norfolk Clubhouse, and guidance on how to become a member, please visit