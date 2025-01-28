Williams AV Showcases New Assistive Communication Technologies At ISE 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Assistive Communications by Williams AV Featured at ISE 2025

Williams AV Logo

Lineup Includes Launch of InfiniumTM System Real-Time Over Bluetooth® AuracastTM, DECT, and Infrared Audio Solutions and Production Intercom Systems

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williams AV , a leader in assistive communication technology, is set to showcase a range of innovative products at ISE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, debuting two new products and highlighting two new products released in 2024. The product lineup includes Infinium TM, its next-generation BluetoothAuracastTM audio system, a new product line of classroom audio solutions, and enhanced infrared and production intercom offerings. Visitors to the Williams AV stand 3P640 can experience live demos of these technologies and learn more about their applications in commercial AV environments.InfiniumTM System – Real-Time Audio Over BluetoothAuracastTMThe InfiniumTM AuracastTM broadcast audio system redefines assistive listening with low-latency, high-fidelity audio to unlimited compatible devices. Designed for modern AV environments, it offers easy installation with a plug-and-play transmitter and a sleek, low-profile design that blends seamlessly into any setting. The system includes a separate controller with Dante integration for AV system connectivity, plus flexible monitoring and programming options. InfiniumTM's ergonomic receiver ensures comfort and usability. Shipping Summer 2025, it's perfect for transportation hubs, education facilities, theaters, and fitness centers.TeachLogic– Classroom Audio SolutionsWilliams AV's new TeachLogic classroom audio product line amplifies the teacher's voice and all audio sources for clear classroom communication. Featuring all-in-one sound systems, wireless microphones, speakers, amplifiers, and security integration, it enhances learning by improving speech intelligibility, ensuring even coverage, and reducing distractions in any classroom environment.Digi-WaveACM – Advanced Wireless Production IntercomFirst introduced at InfoComm 2024, the Digi-WaveACM production intercom takes professional wireless communication to the next level with flexible access points ensuring full coverage in dynamic environments. Supporting up to four customizable subgroups, the ACM includes All Call and Private Call, ensuring seamless team coordination. Ideal for live events, broadcasts, and film production, this full-duplex system enhances efficiency and collaboration.SoundPlusT3 – Medium-Area Infrared TransmitterUnveiled at InfoComm 2024, the SoundPlusT3 now makes its international premiere at ISE 2025, offering attendees a firsthand look at its enhanced capabilities. The SoundPlusT3 infrared transmitter offers a 50% greater range than its predecessor, delivering professional-grade audio for assistive listening and interpretation. With seamless integration of third-party AV systems via RS-232 and a compact, discreet design, the T3 ensures clear, reliable coverage for conference rooms, theaters, classrooms, and assisted living facilities.About Williams AVHeadquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV has been the leader in assistive communication technology since 1976. The company revolutionized the industry with the first assistive listening system, transforming how people connect and communicate by breaking down communication barriers and enhancing intelligibility.Williams AV's comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for assistive listening, language interpretation, intercom systems, classroom audio, guided tours, and entertainment. Designed for seamless integration and accessibility, these products foster inclusive communication experiences in diverse environments-from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums.With a global presence spanning over 60 countries, Williams AV collaborates with a trusted network of distributors and integrators to deliver innovative solutions for professional and consumer use. Committed to innovation, quality, and exceptional service, Williams AV is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.Williams AV – Empowering Connections Through Assistive Communication.Learn more at

