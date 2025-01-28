Panama Pension Money Has Run Out The Government Must Cover The $321 Million Shortfall

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The director of the Social Security Fund (CSS), Dino Mon, expressed his concern about the slow progress in the discussion of the second block of reforms to the institution, currently under debate in the National Assembly. Dino Mon said“However, I have stressed that the two pending blocks, of an eminently technical nature, could further prolong the deliberations, affecting the implementation of urgent solutions. From February onwards there will not be enough funds to cover the payment of pensions.” According to the CSS director, if the current situation persists, the annual deficit could rise to 615 million dollars; almost double the original estimate of 321 million.

