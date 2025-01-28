Jordan To Host ITU Regional Development Forum And Preparatory Meeting For WTDC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - Jordan is set to host the International Union (ITU) Regional Development Forum for the Arab States Region (RDF-ARB) next week, alongside the regional preparatory meeting for the Arab States region for the World Telecommunication Development (WTDC). The events will bring together high-level delegations from across the region.Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Bassam Sarhan, stated on Tuesday that the forum, held under the patronage of the of Digital and Entrepreneurship, will serve as a platform for high-level dialogue.Participants will include policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, academic institutions, and representatives from regional and international development organizations. The forum aims to foster cooperation and build partnerships to address specific regional issues in telecommunications and information and communication technology (ICT) development.Following the forum, a regional preparatory meeting will be held as part of preparations for the 25th WTDC, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan later this year. The meeting will focus on enhancing coordination among member states and sector stakeholders in the region by identifying priorities and addressing critical challenges in telecommunications and ICT development.Sarhan emphasized that hosting these specialized events underscores Jordan's role and efforts at both regional and international levels in promoting collaboration and addressing key issues within the communications sector.