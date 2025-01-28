2025 Therap National Conference Opens With Keynote Address By Justin Brockie: A Year In Review, What's New In Therap, And The Growing Impact Of AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is excited to announce the opening keynote address at the 2025 Therap National by Justin M. Brockie, Therap's Chief Operating Officer. This keynote session will provide a comprehensive review of the past year, highlight significant updates in Therap, and explore the company's ongoing innovations.

During his address, Justin will reflect on milestones from the past year, including major feature releases and new functionality in Therap's solutions. Attendees will gain insights into recent implementations, including the expansion of Therap's Billing capabilities, advancements in Secure Video Documentation, and the new user interfaces.

The session will also preview what's ahead for Therap, providing insights into upcoming advancements aimed at enhancing efficiency and service delivery. Attendees can expect discussions on emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of Therap's solutions.

Additionally, Justin will discuss the growing impact of artificial intelligence in Therap's system, showcasing how AI is being integrated into various modules to enhance quality assurance, streamline workflows, and support frontline supervision. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore these advancements in dedicated sessions and hands-on demonstrations throughout the conference.

The Therap National Conference will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Feb. 4 to 6, bringing together industry professionals for three days of expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. With a diverse lineup of presentations, exhibitor booths, and discussions on the latest trends, the conference will serve as a valuable meeting point for agencies looking to stay at the forefront of technology and compliance in the human services sector.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective clients, and invited guests. For more details, visit:

