EECU Named One Of America's Best Credit Unions By Newsweek For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large-scale study of over 9,000 institutions, reviewing profitability and net loans and leases, as well as press coverage over the past two years. The study also analyzed more than 71,000 customer surveys, 1.9 million social reviews, and 129 million Apple App store and Play store reviews to determine the 2025 ratings.

"Regional banks and credit unions are the backbone of communities nationwide as they support small businesses, fund local projects and ensure easy access to essential services," says Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. "We're proud to highlight companies utilizing a community- and customer-centric approach to make a big financial impact in their neighborhoods."

EECU is one of only sixteen credit unions in the state of Texas to receive a 5-star rating and is one of just two 5-star credit unions based in Dallas-Fort Worth. EECU also improved their overall rating, increasing from a 4-and-a-half-star recognition in 2024.

"We're honored to once again be recognized alongside other outstanding institutions across the United States," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU president and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to serve our Members and our community for many years to come."

With more than $4 billion in assets and over 279,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for nearly 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU or connect with EECU on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

