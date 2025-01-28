President Of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, Honored With“Good Scout Award” By Boy Scouts Of America National Capital Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob SmithNORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls proudly announces that Rob Smith, President of the organization, has been named the recipient of the prestigious“Good Scout Award” presented by the Montgomery County Districts of Scouting America, National Capital Area Council.This esteemed honor will be awarded to Rob during the Maryland Good Scout Awards Celebration on February 20th, recognizing exceptional leaders who embody Scouting's core values of leadership, character, and civic responsibility.The Maryland Good Scout Awards, established in 2001, celebrate individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their communities while upholding the principles of Scouting. The event recognizes honorees' outstanding civic contributions to Montgomery County, strengthens the bonds between Scouting and the local community by fostering relationships with key leaders, highlights the alignment of Scouting's values with leadership excellence, and raises funds to support the Boy Scouts of America's programs in the National Capital Area Council. These initiatives ensure future leaders are equipped with integrity and resilience.Rob Smith began his career at Fitzgerald Auto Malls 35 years ago as a sales associate. His dedication, vision, and leadership quickly propelled him through roles in sales, service, and senior management, culminating in his appointment as President. Under his leadership, Fitzgerald Auto Malls achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management certification, a standard for quality management systems (QMS) that helps businesses improve their quality and meet customer and regulatory requirements.In February 2023, Rob oversaw Fitzgerald Auto Malls' transition to becoming the largest 100% employee-owned dealership group in the United States. This milestone reflects the company's FitzWay philosophy, which promotes dignity, respect, and transparency-values that Smith champions across the organization's extensive network.“I am deeply honored to receive the Good Scout Award and to be recognized alongside Dusty Rood, President and CEO of Rodgers Consulting, a real estate development consulting and design firm, and a leader who shares a commitment to service and community,” said Smith.“The values of Scouting resonate deeply within me, both personally and professionally, and I am grateful to the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area for this meaningful recognition.”The Maryland Good Scout Awards Celebration on February 20th at the Rockville Hilton will highlight the vital role character and leadership development play in shaping future generations. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to support this inspiring event and honor the outstanding contributions of its President, Rob Smith.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland. With over 20 brands and 12 Auto Mall locations, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is committed to providing exceptional value and a customer-focused experience. As a 100% employee-owned company, the organization continues to uphold its guiding principles of customer-focused dignity, respect, and transparency through the Fitzgerald Auto Malls FitzWay philosophy. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is also recognized for its community engagement, support of charitable initiatives, and fostering meaningful connections within the regions it serves.

Mariana Barrientos

ROIG Communications

+1 202-629-2306

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.