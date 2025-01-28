Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, Spain Honor Memory Of Ukrainian Heroes At Lviv Cemetery
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a military cemetery in Lviv.
This was reported by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on social media , Ukrinform saw.
"We began our visit at the Field of Mars in the Lychakiv Cemetery, where we paid tribute to our heroes who gave their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.," Sybiha wrote.
He added that he looks forward to meaningful negotiations today, and thanked Spain for its support.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 28, for a visit. During the trip, he will participate in the opening of the first UNESCO Cultural Hub in Ukraine's Lviv.
