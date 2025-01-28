Thirty-Four Indian Fishermen Arrested In Sri Lankan Waters

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Thirty-four Indian fishermen were arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of Mannar, the Sri Lanka Navy said on Sunday.

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard seized 03 Indian fishing boats and arrested 34 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during special operations conducted in the sea area north of Mannar on 25 and 26 January.

The North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters late on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

In response, the Northern Naval Command and Coast Guard deployed their Fast Attack Craft and the North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Talaimannar.

The operations resulted in three Indian fishing boats being seized and 34 Indian fishermen arrested for continuing to engage in illegal fishing

The boats together with the Indian fishermen were brought to the island of Iranativu and were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings.