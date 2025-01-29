King Discusses Regional Developments With Spain PM

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed regional developments with President of the Spanish Pedro S?nchez.His Majesty stressed the need to ensure the Gaza ceasefire holds and increase international aid.The call also covered the importance of ending the escalation in the West and maintaining Syria's security and stability.In addition, discussions addressed the strong ties between Jordan and Spain, and means to bolster them.

